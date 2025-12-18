- Overview
EVOX: Evolution Global Acquisition Corp
EVOX exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.88 and at a high of 9.88.
Follow Evolution Global Acquisition Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVOX stock price today?
Evolution Global Acquisition Corp stock is priced at 9.88 today. It trades within 9.88 - 9.88, yesterday's close was 9.89, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of EVOX shows these updates.
Does Evolution Global Acquisition Corp stock pay dividends?
Evolution Global Acquisition Corp is currently valued at 9.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.00% and USD. View the chart live to track EVOX movements.
How to buy EVOX stock?
You can buy Evolution Global Acquisition Corp shares at the current price of 9.88. Orders are usually placed near 9.88 or 10.18, while 22 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EVOX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVOX stock?
Investing in Evolution Global Acquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 9.88 - 9.96 and current price 9.88. Many compare 0.00% and 0.00% before placing orders at 9.88 or 10.18. Explore the EVOX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Evolution Global Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Evolution Global Acquisition Corp in the past year was 9.96. Within 9.88 - 9.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Evolution Global Acquisition Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Evolution Global Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Evolution Global Acquisition Corp (EVOX) over the year was 9.88. Comparing it with the current 9.88 and 9.88 - 9.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVOX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVOX stock split?
Evolution Global Acquisition Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.89, and 0.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.89
- Open
- 9.88
- Bid
- 9.88
- Ask
- 10.18
- Low
- 9.88
- High
- 9.88
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.00%
- Year Change
- 0.00%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.7%
- Fcst
- 2.8%
- Prev
- 3.0%
- Act
- 2.6%
- Fcst
- 3.1%
- Prev
- 3.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
- 325.031
- Fcst
- 324.706
- Prev
- 324.368
- Act
- -10.2
- Fcst
- 3.6
- Prev
- -1.7
- Act
- 12.9
- Fcst
- -0.3
- Prev
- 6.0
- Act
- 224 K
- Fcst
- 208 K
- Prev
- 237 K
- Act
- 1.897 M
- Fcst
- 1.788 M
- Prev
- 1.830 M
- Act
- 1.433%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 1.182%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $162.2 B
- Prev
- $179.8 B