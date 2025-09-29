- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ET-PI: Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un
ET-PI exchange rate has changed by -0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.39 and at a high of 11.49.
Follow Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ET-PI stock price today?
Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un stock is priced at 11.40 today. It trades within -0.35%, yesterday's close was 11.44, and trading volume reached 62. The live price chart of ET-PI shows these updates.
Does Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un stock pay dividends?
Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un is currently valued at 11.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.78% and USD. View the chart live to track ET-PI movements.
How to buy ET-PI stock?
You can buy Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un shares at the current price of 11.40. Orders are usually placed near 11.40 or 11.70, while 62 and -0.70% show market activity. Follow ET-PI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ET-PI stock?
Investing in Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un involves considering the yearly range 11.24 - 11.61 and current price 11.40. Many compare -0.18% and -0.78% before placing orders at 11.40 or 11.70. Explore the ET-PI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Energy Transfer LP stock highest prices?
The highest price of Energy Transfer LP in the past year was 11.61. Within 11.24 - 11.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un performance using the live chart.
What are Energy Transfer LP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Energy Transfer LP (ET-PI) over the year was 11.24. Comparing it with the current 11.40 and 11.24 - 11.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ET-PI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ET-PI stock split?
Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.44, and -0.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.44
- Open
- 11.48
- Bid
- 11.40
- Ask
- 11.70
- Low
- 11.39
- High
- 11.49
- Volume
- 62
- Daily Change
- -0.35%
- Month Change
- -0.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.78%
- Year Change
- -0.78%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev