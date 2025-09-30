시세섹션
통화 / ET-PI
주식로 돌아가기

ET-PI: Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un

11.41 USD 0.03 (0.26%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ET-PI 환율이 오늘 -0.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.39이고 고가는 11.49이었습니다.

Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is ET-PI stock price today?

Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un stock is priced at 11.41 today. It trades within -0.26%, yesterday's close was 11.44, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of ET-PI shows these updates.

Does Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un stock pay dividends?

Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un is currently valued at 11.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.70% and USD. View the chart live to track ET-PI movements.

How to buy ET-PI stock?

You can buy Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un shares at the current price of 11.41. Orders are usually placed near 11.41 or 11.71, while 67 and -0.61% show market activity. Follow ET-PI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ET-PI stock?

Investing in Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un involves considering the yearly range 11.24 - 11.61 and current price 11.41. Many compare -0.09% and -0.70% before placing orders at 11.41 or 11.71. Explore the ET-PI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Energy Transfer LP stock highest prices?

The highest price of Energy Transfer LP in the past year was 11.61. Within 11.24 - 11.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un performance using the live chart.

What are Energy Transfer LP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Energy Transfer LP (ET-PI) over the year was 11.24. Comparing it with the current 11.41 and 11.24 - 11.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ET-PI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ET-PI stock split?

Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.44, and -0.70% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
11.39 11.49
년간 변동
11.24 11.61
이전 종가
11.44
시가
11.48
Bid
11.41
Ask
11.71
저가
11.39
고가
11.49
볼륨
67
일일 변동
-0.26%
월 변동
-0.09%
6개월 변동
-0.70%
년간 변동율
-0.70%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4