ET-PI: Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un
ET-PI 환율이 오늘 -0.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.39이고 고가는 11.49이었습니다.
Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is ET-PI stock price today?
Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un stock is priced at 11.41 today. It trades within -0.26%, yesterday's close was 11.44, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of ET-PI shows these updates.
Does Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un stock pay dividends?
Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un is currently valued at 11.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.70% and USD. View the chart live to track ET-PI movements.
How to buy ET-PI stock?
You can buy Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un shares at the current price of 11.41. Orders are usually placed near 11.41 or 11.71, while 67 and -0.61% show market activity. Follow ET-PI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ET-PI stock?
Investing in Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un involves considering the yearly range 11.24 - 11.61 and current price 11.41. Many compare -0.09% and -0.70% before placing orders at 11.41 or 11.71. Explore the ET-PI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Energy Transfer LP stock highest prices?
The highest price of Energy Transfer LP in the past year was 11.61. Within 11.24 - 11.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un performance using the live chart.
What are Energy Transfer LP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Energy Transfer LP (ET-PI) over the year was 11.24. Comparing it with the current 11.41 and 11.24 - 11.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ET-PI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ET-PI stock split?
Energy Transfer L.P. Series I Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Un has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.44, and -0.70% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 11.44
- 시가
- 11.48
- Bid
- 11.41
- Ask
- 11.71
- 저가
- 11.39
- 고가
- 11.49
- 볼륨
- 67
- 일일 변동
- -0.26%
- 월 변동
- -0.09%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.70%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.70%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4