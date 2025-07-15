- Overview
ESPO: VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF
ESPO exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 116.01 and at a high of 116.50.
Follow VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ESPO News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ESPO stock price today?
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock is priced at 116.15 today. It trades within 116.01 - 116.50, yesterday's close was 115.32, and trading volume reached 96. The live price chart of ESPO shows these updates.
Does VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF is currently valued at 116.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 55.30% and USD. View the chart live to track ESPO movements.
How to buy ESPO stock?
You can buy VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF shares at the current price of 116.15. Orders are usually placed near 116.15 or 116.45, while 96 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow ESPO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ESPO stock?
Investing in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF involves considering the yearly range 74.13 - 122.98 and current price 116.15. Many compare -5.34% and 21.79% before placing orders at 116.15 or 116.45. Explore the ESPO price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the past year was 122.98. Within 74.13 - 122.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 115.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) over the year was 74.13. Comparing it with the current 116.15 and 74.13 - 122.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ESPO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ESPO stock split?
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 115.32, and 55.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 115.32
- Open
- 116.21
- Bid
- 116.15
- Ask
- 116.45
- Low
- 116.01
- High
- 116.50
- Volume
- 96
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- -5.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.79%
- Year Change
- 55.30%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 1.8%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.5%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 93.5
- Prev
- 94.2
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.953%