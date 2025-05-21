QuotesSections
Currencies / ESP
Back to US Stock Market

ESP: Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp

51.14 USD 1.03 (1.97%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ESP exchange rate has changed by -1.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.77 and at a high of 52.94.

Follow Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ESP News

Daily Range
50.77 52.94
Year Range
25.00 55.00
Previous Close
52.17
Open
52.94
Bid
51.14
Ask
51.44
Low
50.77
High
52.94
Volume
55
Daily Change
-1.97%
Month Change
10.48%
6 Months Change
88.57%
Year Change
65.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%