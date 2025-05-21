Currencies / ESP
ESP: Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp
51.14 USD 1.03 (1.97%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ESP exchange rate has changed by -1.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.77 and at a high of 52.94.
Follow Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ESP News
Daily Range
50.77 52.94
Year Range
25.00 55.00
- Previous Close
- 52.17
- Open
- 52.94
- Bid
- 51.14
- Ask
- 51.44
- Low
- 50.77
- High
- 52.94
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- -1.97%
- Month Change
- 10.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 88.57%
- Year Change
- 65.02%
