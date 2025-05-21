QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ESP
ESP: Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp

45.17 USD 0.71 (1.60%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ESP ha avuto una variazione del 1.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.27 e ad un massimo di 45.89.

Segui le dinamiche di Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
41.27 45.89
Intervallo Annuale
25.00 55.00
Chiusura Precedente
44.46
Apertura
42.64
Bid
45.17
Ask
45.47
Minimo
41.27
Massimo
45.89
Volume
158
Variazione giornaliera
1.60%
Variazione Mensile
-2.42%
Variazione Semestrale
66.56%
Variazione Annuale
45.76%
21 settembre, domenica