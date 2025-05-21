Valute / ESP
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ESP: Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp
45.17 USD 0.71 (1.60%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ESP ha avuto una variazione del 1.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.27 e ad un massimo di 45.89.
Segui le dinamiche di Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESP News
- Empiric student property shareholders to vote on Unite acquisition
- Espey Mfg. & Electronics declares special $0.75 dividend
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Merck, Palo Alto Networks, Freeport-McMoRan and Espey
- Top Analyst Reports for Merck, Palo Alto & Freeport
- Unite Group makes offer for Empiric Student Property amid 7% rental growth
- Empiric Student Property declares interim dividend of 0.925 pence
- Investors Lock In On This GE Aerospace Peer. Here's Why.
- General Dynamics Defends A Hard Won Buy Point Of A Cup-With-Handle Base
- Unite Group extends deadline for possible Empiric Student takeover
- Espey Mfg. & Electronics: A Profitable Defense Contractor Trading At A Discount (NYSE:ESP)
- Empiric retracts statements on potential Unite Group merger
- Espey Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
- Unite Group proposes acquisition of Empiric Student Property
- Unite Group makes revised bid to buy Empiric in cash-and-stock deal; stock up 6%
- Empiric Student Property considers takeover bid by Unite Group
- Defense Dichotomy: Big-Gun Makers Lag While These Smaller Firms Thrive
- Heico Joins Elite Club Of Stocks With RS Ratings Over 90
- Espey MFG Stock Hits All-Time High of $36.95 Amid Growth Surge
- L3Harris Technologies Stock Gets RS Rating Lift To 82
- Espey mfg & electronics CEO sells $179,000 in shares
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.27 45.89
Intervallo Annuale
25.00 55.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 44.46
- Apertura
- 42.64
- Bid
- 45.17
- Ask
- 45.47
- Minimo
- 41.27
- Massimo
- 45.89
- Volume
- 158
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 66.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 45.76%
21 settembre, domenica