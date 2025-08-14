Currencies / ES
ES: Eversource Energy (D/B/A)
64.80 USD 0.71 (1.08%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ES exchange rate has changed by -1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.61 and at a high of 65.45.
Follow Eversource Energy (D/B/A) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ES News
Daily Range
64.61 65.45
Year Range
52.28 68.11
- Previous Close
- 65.51
- Open
- 65.38
- Bid
- 64.80
- Ask
- 65.10
- Low
- 64.61
- High
- 65.45
- Volume
- 1.217 K
- Daily Change
- -1.08%
- Month Change
- 1.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.52%
- Year Change
- -4.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%