Valute / ES
ES: Eversource Energy (D/B/A)
67.01 USD 3.13 (4.90%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ES ha avuto una variazione del 4.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.69 e ad un massimo di 69.47.
Segui le dinamiche di Eversource Energy (D/B/A). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ES News
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.37%
- Il titolo di Eversource Energy raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a 68,41 USD
- Here's Why Eversource Energy (ES) is a Strong Growth Stock
- UBS abbassa il target di prezzo delle azioni PG&E a $17 per preoccupazioni sul fondo incendi
- Here's Why Eversource Energy (ES) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- Why Eversource Energy (ES) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Jefferies alza il target di prezzo di Eversource Energy a $54 nonostante il rating underperform
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Eversource Energy approva dividendo trimestrale di $0,7525 per azione
- Morning Bid: Political turmoil comes thick and fast
- Morning Bid: Markets bet big on Goldilocks payrolls number
- Morning Bid: Bond markets rattle as Xi's tanks roll
- Why Eversource Energy (ES) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Here's Why Eversource Energy (ES) is a Strong Value Stock
- Morning Bid: Markets ask again of Trump: 'Can he do that?'
- Palantir, Alibaba Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.69 69.47
Intervallo Annuale
52.28 69.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 63.88
- Apertura
- 64.40
- Bid
- 67.01
- Ask
- 67.31
- Minimo
- 63.69
- Massimo
- 69.47
- Volume
- 21.779 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.08%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.93%
20 settembre, sabato