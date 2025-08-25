QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ES
Tornare a Azioni

ES: Eversource Energy (D/B/A)

67.01 USD 3.13 (4.90%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ES ha avuto una variazione del 4.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.69 e ad un massimo di 69.47.

Segui le dinamiche di Eversource Energy (D/B/A). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ES News

Intervallo Giornaliero
63.69 69.47
Intervallo Annuale
52.28 69.47
Chiusura Precedente
63.88
Apertura
64.40
Bid
67.01
Ask
67.31
Minimo
63.69
Massimo
69.47
Volume
21.779 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.90%
Variazione Mensile
4.78%
Variazione Semestrale
8.08%
Variazione Annuale
-0.93%
20 settembre, sabato