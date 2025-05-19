- Overview
EQS: Equus Total Return Inc
EQS exchange rate has changed by 3.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.84 and at a high of 1.84.
Follow Equus Total Return Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EQS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EQS stock price today?
Equus Total Return Inc stock is priced at 1.84 today. It trades within 1.84 - 1.84, yesterday's close was 1.78, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of EQS shows these updates.
Does Equus Total Return Inc stock pay dividends?
Equus Total Return Inc is currently valued at 1.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 35.29% and USD. View the chart live to track EQS movements.
How to buy EQS stock?
You can buy Equus Total Return Inc shares at the current price of 1.84. Orders are usually placed near 1.84 or 2.14, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EQS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EQS stock?
Investing in Equus Total Return Inc involves considering the yearly range 0.74 - 2.49 and current price 1.84. Many compare -20.00% and 82.18% before placing orders at 1.84 or 2.14. Explore the EQS price chart live with daily changes.
What are EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC. in the past year was 2.49. Within 0.74 - 2.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Equus Total Return Inc performance using the live chart.
What are EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC. (EQS) over the year was 0.74. Comparing it with the current 1.84 and 0.74 - 2.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EQS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EQS stock split?
Equus Total Return Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.78, and 35.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.78
- Open
- 1.84
- Bid
- 1.84
- Ask
- 2.14
- Low
- 1.84
- High
- 1.84
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 3.37%
- Month Change
- -20.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 82.18%
- Year Change
- 35.29%
