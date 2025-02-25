Currencies / ENVB
ENVB: Enveric Biosciences Inc
0.92 USD 0.02 (2.13%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ENVB exchange rate has changed by -2.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.86 and at a high of 1.03.
Follow Enveric Biosciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ENVB News
- Enveric Biosciences receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with equity rule
- Enveric Biosciences receives second patent allowance for PTSD drug
- Enveric’s experimental drug shows promise in PTSD preclinical study
- Enveric’s lead drug candidate shows additional receptor activity
- Enveric Biosciences Announces Participation in 2025 BIO International Convention
- Enveric Biosciences secures patent for sleep disorder molecules
- Enveric Biosciences reports breakthrough in depression model
- Enveric Biosciences files provisional patent for new molecules
- Enveric Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial and Corporate Results
- Dow Dips Over 100 Points; TJX Earnings Top Views - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)
- Nasdaq Surges 150 Points; Lowe's Posts Upbeat Earnings - Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings: S&P 500's Four-Day Fall Was A 'Non-Event,' Says Expert - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)
- Why ZoomInfo Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI), Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)
- EXCLUSIVE: Non-Hallucinogenic Psychedelic Compounds Show Promise For Treating Addiction And ADHD - Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)
Daily Range
0.86 1.03
Year Range
0.27 4.84
- Previous Close
- 0.94
- Open
- 0.95
- Bid
- 0.92
- Ask
- 1.22
- Low
- 0.86
- High
- 1.03
- Volume
- 957
- Daily Change
- -2.13%
- Month Change
- -18.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -33.81%
- Year Change
- 95.74%
