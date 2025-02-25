통화 / ENVB
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ENVB: Enveric Biosciences Inc
0.60 USD 0.03 (4.76%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ENVB 환율이 오늘 -4.76%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.56이고 고가는 0.64이었습니다.
Enveric Biosciences Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENVB News
- 엔베릭 바이오사이언스, 워런트 행사로 220만 달러 조달
- Enveric Biosciences raises $2.2 million through warrant exercise
- 엔베릭 바이오사이언스, 워런트 행사로 220만 달러 조달
- Enveric Biosciences raises $2.2 million through warrant exercise deal
- Enveric Biosciences receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with equity rule
- Enveric Biosciences receives second patent allowance for PTSD drug
- Enveric’s experimental drug shows promise in PTSD preclinical study
- Enveric’s lead drug candidate shows additional receptor activity
- Enveric Biosciences Announces Participation in 2025 BIO International Convention
- Enveric Biosciences secures patent for sleep disorder molecules
- Enveric Biosciences reports breakthrough in depression model
- Enveric Biosciences files provisional patent for new molecules
- Enveric Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial and Corporate Results
- Dow Dips Over 100 Points; TJX Earnings Top Views - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)
- Nasdaq Surges 150 Points; Lowe's Posts Upbeat Earnings - Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings: S&P 500's Four-Day Fall Was A 'Non-Event,' Says Expert - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)
- Why ZoomInfo Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI), Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)
- EXCLUSIVE: Non-Hallucinogenic Psychedelic Compounds Show Promise For Treating Addiction And ADHD - Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)
일일 변동 비율
0.56 0.64
년간 변동
0.27 4.84
- 이전 종가
- 0.63
- 시가
- 0.64
- Bid
- 0.60
- Ask
- 0.90
- 저가
- 0.56
- 고가
- 0.64
- 볼륨
- 1.169 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.76%
- 월 변동
- -46.90%
- 6개월 변동
- -56.83%
- 년간 변동율
- 27.66%
20 9월, 토요일