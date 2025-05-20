- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EMM: Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF
EMM exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.38 and at a high of 31.53.
Follow Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EMM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMM stock price today?
Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF stock is priced at 31.53 today. It trades within 0.22%, yesterday's close was 31.46, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of EMM shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF is currently valued at 31.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.30% and USD. View the chart live to track EMM movements.
How to buy EMM stock?
You can buy Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF shares at the current price of 31.53. Orders are usually placed near 31.53 or 31.83, while 12 and 0.48% show market activity. Follow EMM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMM stock?
Investing in Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.01 - 31.93 and current price 31.53. Many compare 6.45% and 24.13% before placing orders at 31.53 or 31.83. Explore the EMM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Emerging Markets ex-China ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Emerging Markets ex-China ETF in the past year was 31.93. Within 23.01 - 31.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Emerging Markets ex-China ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (EMM) over the year was 23.01. Comparing it with the current 31.53 and 23.01 - 31.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMM stock split?
Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.46, and 11.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.46
- Open
- 31.38
- Bid
- 31.53
- Ask
- 31.83
- Low
- 31.38
- High
- 31.53
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 6.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.13%
- Year Change
- 11.30%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8