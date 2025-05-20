시세섹션
통화 / EMM
주식로 돌아가기

EMM: Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF

31.46 USD 0.32 (1.03%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EMM 환율이 오늘 1.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.43이고 고가는 31.67이었습니다.

Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EMM News

자주 묻는 질문

What is EMM stock price today?

Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF stock is priced at 31.46 today. It trades within 1.03%, yesterday's close was 31.14, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of EMM shows these updates.

Does Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF is currently valued at 31.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.05% and USD. View the chart live to track EMM movements.

How to buy EMM stock?

You can buy Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF shares at the current price of 31.46. Orders are usually placed near 31.46 or 31.76, while 37 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow EMM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMM stock?

Investing in Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.01 - 31.93 and current price 31.46. Many compare 6.21% and 23.86% before placing orders at 31.46 or 31.76. Explore the EMM price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Emerging Markets ex-China ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Emerging Markets ex-China ETF in the past year was 31.93. Within 23.01 - 31.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Emerging Markets ex-China ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (EMM) over the year was 23.01. Comparing it with the current 31.46 and 23.01 - 31.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMM stock split?

Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.14, and 11.05% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
31.43 31.67
년간 변동
23.01 31.93
이전 종가
31.14
시가
31.51
Bid
31.46
Ask
31.76
저가
31.43
고가
31.67
볼륨
37
일일 변동
1.03%
월 변동
6.21%
6개월 변동
23.86%
년간 변동율
11.05%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8