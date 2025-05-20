- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
EMM: Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF
EMM 환율이 오늘 1.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.43이고 고가는 31.67이었습니다.
Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EMM News
자주 묻는 질문
What is EMM stock price today?
Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF stock is priced at 31.46 today. It trades within 1.03%, yesterday's close was 31.14, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of EMM shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF is currently valued at 31.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.05% and USD. View the chart live to track EMM movements.
How to buy EMM stock?
You can buy Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF shares at the current price of 31.46. Orders are usually placed near 31.46 or 31.76, while 37 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow EMM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMM stock?
Investing in Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.01 - 31.93 and current price 31.46. Many compare 6.21% and 23.86% before placing orders at 31.46 or 31.76. Explore the EMM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Emerging Markets ex-China ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Emerging Markets ex-China ETF in the past year was 31.93. Within 23.01 - 31.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Emerging Markets ex-China ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (EMM) over the year was 23.01. Comparing it with the current 31.46 and 23.01 - 31.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMM stock split?
Global X Funds Global X Emerging Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.14, and 11.05% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 31.14
- 시가
- 31.51
- Bid
- 31.46
- Ask
- 31.76
- 저가
- 31.43
- 고가
- 31.67
- 볼륨
- 37
- 일일 변동
- 1.03%
- 월 변동
- 6.21%
- 6개월 변동
- 23.86%
- 년간 변동율
- 11.05%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8