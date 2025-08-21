QuotesSections
Currencies / EMGF
EMGF: iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

57.66 USD 0.53 (0.91%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EMGF exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.63 and at a high of 57.89.

Follow iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EMGF stock price today?

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF stock is priced at 57.66 today. It trades within 57.63 - 57.89, yesterday's close was 58.19, and trading volume reached 139. The live price chart of EMGF shows these updates.

Does iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF is currently valued at 57.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.01% and USD. View the chart live to track EMGF movements.

How to buy EMGF stock?

You can buy iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF shares at the current price of 57.66. Orders are usually placed near 57.66 or 57.96, while 139 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow EMGF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMGF stock?

Investing in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.01 - 58.29 and current price 57.66. Many compare 1.59% and 22.89% before placing orders at 57.66 or 57.96. Explore the EMGF price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the past year was 58.29. Within 41.01 - 58.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 58.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (EMGF) over the year was 41.01. Comparing it with the current 57.66 and 41.01 - 58.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMGF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMGF stock split?

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 58.19, and 19.01% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
57.63 57.89
Year Range
41.01 58.29
Previous Close
58.19
Open
57.77
Bid
57.66
Ask
57.96
Low
57.63
High
57.89
Volume
139
Daily Change
-0.91%
Month Change
1.59%
6 Months Change
22.89%
Year Change
19.01%
22 October, Wednesday
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.961 M
Fcst
-4.625 M
Prev
3.524 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.770 M
Fcst
-0.310 M
Prev
-0.703 M
16:35
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.613%
20:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev