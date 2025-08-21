- Overview
EMGF: iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
EMGF exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.63 and at a high of 57.89.
Follow iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMGF stock price today?
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF stock is priced at 57.66 today. It trades within 57.63 - 57.89, yesterday's close was 58.19, and trading volume reached 139. The live price chart of EMGF shows these updates.
Does iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF is currently valued at 57.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.01% and USD. View the chart live to track EMGF movements.
How to buy EMGF stock?
You can buy iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF shares at the current price of 57.66. Orders are usually placed near 57.66 or 57.96, while 139 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow EMGF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMGF stock?
Investing in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.01 - 58.29 and current price 57.66. Many compare 1.59% and 22.89% before placing orders at 57.66 or 57.96. Explore the EMGF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the past year was 58.29. Within 41.01 - 58.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 58.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (EMGF) over the year was 41.01. Comparing it with the current 57.66 and 41.01 - 58.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMGF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMGF stock split?
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 58.19, and 19.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 58.19
- Open
- 57.77
- Bid
- 57.66
- Ask
- 57.96
- Low
- 57.63
- High
- 57.89
- Volume
- 139
- Daily Change
- -0.91%
- Month Change
- 1.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.89%
- Year Change
- 19.01%
- Act
- -0.961 M
- Fcst
- -4.625 M
- Prev
- 3.524 M
- Act
- -0.770 M
- Fcst
- -0.310 M
- Prev
- -0.703 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.613%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev