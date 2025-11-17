- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EMBJ: EMBRAER S.A.
EMBJ exchange rate has changed by 1.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.26 and at a high of 64.04.
Follow EMBRAER S.A. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMBJ stock price today?
EMBRAER S.A. stock is priced at 63.89 today. It trades within 63.26 - 64.04, yesterday's close was 62.90, and trading volume reached 895. The live price chart of EMBJ shows these updates.
Does EMBRAER S.A. stock pay dividends?
EMBRAER S.A. is currently valued at 63.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.67% and USD. View the chart live to track EMBJ movements.
How to buy EMBJ stock?
You can buy EMBRAER S.A. shares at the current price of 63.89. Orders are usually placed near 63.89 or 64.19, while 895 and 0.65% show market activity. Follow EMBJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMBJ stock?
Investing in EMBRAER S.A. involves considering the yearly range 61.49 - 66.40 and current price 63.89. Many compare -2.67% and -2.67% before placing orders at 63.89 or 64.19. Explore the EMBJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are EMBRAER S.A. stock highest prices?
The highest price of EMBRAER S.A. in the past year was 66.40. Within 61.49 - 66.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 62.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track EMBRAER S.A. performance using the live chart.
What are EMBRAER S.A. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EMBRAER S.A. (EMBJ) over the year was 61.49. Comparing it with the current 63.89 and 61.49 - 66.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMBJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMBJ stock split?
EMBRAER S.A. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 62.90, and -2.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 62.90
- Open
- 63.48
- Bid
- 63.89
- Ask
- 64.19
- Low
- 63.26
- High
- 64.04
- Volume
- 895
- Daily Change
- 1.57%
- Month Change
- -2.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.67%
- Year Change
- -2.67%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 9.9
- Prev
- 10.7
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev