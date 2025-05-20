Currencies / ELTX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ELTX: Elicio Therapeutics Inc
11.35 USD 1.27 (12.60%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ELTX exchange rate has changed by 12.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.09 and at a high of 11.36.
Follow Elicio Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELTX News
- Elicio (ELTX) Q2 Loss Beats Estimates
- H.C. Wainwright raises Elicio Therapeutics stock price target to $13 on trial outlook
- Elicio Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Event on June 25, 2025 to Discuss AMP-Powered ELI-002 for the Treatment of KRAS mutation-driven Pancreatic Cancer
- Elicio secures $10 million to extend cash runway
- Elicio Therapeutics announces board election results
Daily Range
10.09 11.36
Year Range
4.05 12.42
- Previous Close
- 10.08
- Open
- 10.10
- Bid
- 11.35
- Ask
- 11.65
- Low
- 10.09
- High
- 11.36
- Volume
- 227
- Daily Change
- 12.60%
- Month Change
- 7.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 87.29%
- Year Change
- 122.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%