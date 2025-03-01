Currencies / ELBM
ELBM: Electra Battery Materials Corporation
1.00 USD 0.10 (11.11%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ELBM exchange rate has changed by 11.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.94 and at a high of 1.09.
Follow Electra Battery Materials Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ELBM News
- Electra Battery Materials amends restructuring terms for cobalt refinery
- Electra secures C$17.5 million funding from Ontario for cobalt refinery
- Electra announces terms of $30 million financing for battery refinery
- Electra Battery Materials names retired US Navy admiral to board
- Electra completes early works program at cobalt refinery
- Electra Battery Materials appoints former Alpha CEO to board
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Electra Battery Materials to cut debt by 60% in restructuring plan
- Electra begins testing North American cobalt for refinery feedstock
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of July 2025
- Why Greenbrier Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Electra Battery Materials shareholders approve all AGM proposals
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Electra Commences Early Works to Support Restart of North America’s Only Cobalt Refinery
- Electra Battery Materials price target lowered to $2.20 at H.C. Wainwright
- Electra Completes Feasibility Level Study on Battery Recycling Facility
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- Electra Welcomes Ontario’s $500M Fund to Boost Critical Minerals Processing and Bolster North American Supply Chains
- Why United Airlines Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of March 2025
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of March 2025
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of February 2025
Daily Range
0.94 1.09
Year Range
0.77 2.60
- Previous Close
- 0.90
- Open
- 0.95
- Bid
- 1.00
- Ask
- 1.30
- Low
- 0.94
- High
- 1.09
- Volume
- 1.434 K
- Daily Change
- 11.11%
- Month Change
- 11.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.09%
- Year Change
- -57.63%
