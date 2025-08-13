Currencies / EHC
EHC: Encompass Health Corporation
124.10 USD 0.51 (0.41%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EHC exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 124.02 and at a high of 125.61.
Follow Encompass Health Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EHC News
Daily Range
124.02 125.61
Year Range
87.85 127.10
