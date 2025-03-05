- Overview
EFV: iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF
EFV exchange rate has changed by -1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.62 and at a high of 67.66.
Follow iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EFV stock price today?
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock is priced at 66.71 today. It trades within 66.62 - 67.66, yesterday's close was 67.75, and trading volume reached 5075. The live price chart of EFV shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF is currently valued at 66.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.33% and USD. View the chart live to track EFV movements.
How to buy EFV stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF shares at the current price of 66.71. Orders are usually placed near 66.71 or 67.01, while 5075 and -1.40% show market activity. Follow EFV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFV stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.34 - 68.76 and current price 66.71. Many compare -2.24% and 9.06% before placing orders at 66.71 or 67.01. Explore the EFV price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the past year was 68.76. Within 51.34 - 68.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 67.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) over the year was 51.34. Comparing it with the current 66.71 and 51.34 - 68.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFV stock split?
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 67.75, and 20.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 67.75
- Open
- 67.66
- Bid
- 66.71
- Ask
- 67.01
- Low
- 66.62
- High
- 67.66
- Volume
- 5.075 K
- Daily Change
- -1.54%
- Month Change
- -2.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.06%
- Year Change
- 20.33%
