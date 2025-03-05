QuotesSections
EFV: iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

66.71 USD 1.04 (1.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EFV exchange rate has changed by -1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.62 and at a high of 67.66.

Follow iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

Daily Range
66.62 67.66
Year Range
51.34 68.76
Previous Close
67.75
Open
67.66
Bid
66.71
Ask
67.01
Low
66.62
High
67.66
Volume
5.075 K
Daily Change
-1.54%
Month Change
-2.24%
6 Months Change
9.06%
Year Change
20.33%
