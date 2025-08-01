QuotesSections
Currencies / EFA
Back to US Stock Market

EFA: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

93.92 USD 0.84 (0.89%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EFA exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.84 and at a high of 94.79.

Follow iShares MSCI EAFE ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EFA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EFA stock price today?

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock is priced at 93.92 today. It trades within 93.84 - 94.79, yesterday's close was 94.76, and trading volume reached 6377. The live price chart of EFA shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF is currently valued at 93.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.93% and USD. View the chart live to track EFA movements.

How to buy EFA stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI EAFE ETF shares at the current price of 93.92. Orders are usually placed near 93.92 or 94.22, while 6377 and -0.91% show market activity. Follow EFA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EFA stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.15 - 95.52 and current price 93.92. Many compare 0.04% and 10.52% before placing orders at 93.92 or 94.22. Explore the EFA price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the past year was 95.52. Within 72.15 - 95.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 94.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI EAFE ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) over the year was 72.15. Comparing it with the current 93.92 and 72.15 - 95.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EFA stock split?

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 94.76, and 17.93% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
93.84 94.79
Year Range
72.15 95.52
Previous Close
94.76
Open
94.78
Bid
93.92
Ask
94.22
Low
93.84
High
94.79
Volume
6.377 K
Daily Change
-0.89%
Month Change
0.04%
6 Months Change
10.52%
Year Change
17.93%
09 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:35
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
WASDE Report
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:45
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
30-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.734%
Fcst
Prev
4.651%
19:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev