EFA: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
EFA exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.84 and at a high of 94.79.
Follow iShares MSCI EAFE ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EFA News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EFA stock price today?
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock is priced at 93.92 today. It trades within 93.84 - 94.79, yesterday's close was 94.76, and trading volume reached 6377. The live price chart of EFA shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF is currently valued at 93.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.93% and USD. View the chart live to track EFA movements.
How to buy EFA stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI EAFE ETF shares at the current price of 93.92. Orders are usually placed near 93.92 or 94.22, while 6377 and -0.91% show market activity. Follow EFA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFA stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.15 - 95.52 and current price 93.92. Many compare 0.04% and 10.52% before placing orders at 93.92 or 94.22. Explore the EFA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the past year was 95.52. Within 72.15 - 95.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 94.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI EAFE ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) over the year was 72.15. Comparing it with the current 93.92 and 72.15 - 95.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFA stock split?
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 94.76, and 17.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 94.76
- Open
- 94.78
- Bid
- 93.92
- Ask
- 94.22
- Low
- 93.84
- High
- 94.79
- Volume
- 6.377 K
- Daily Change
- -0.89%
- Month Change
- 0.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.52%
- Year Change
- 17.93%
