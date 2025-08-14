QuotesSections
EES: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

54.46 USD 0.19 (0.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EES exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.14 and at a high of 54.58.

Follow WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EES stock price today?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund stock is priced at 54.46 today. It trades within 54.14 - 54.58, yesterday's close was 54.27, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of EES shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund is currently valued at 54.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.87% and USD. View the chart live to track EES movements.

How to buy EES stock?

You can buy WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund shares at the current price of 54.46. Orders are usually placed near 54.46 or 54.76, while 8 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow EES updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EES stock?

Investing in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund involves considering the yearly range 41.91 - 59.34 and current price 54.46. Many compare -2.12% and 16.64% before placing orders at 54.46 or 54.76. Explore the EES price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the past year was 59.34. Within 41.91 - 59.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES) over the year was 41.91. Comparing it with the current 54.46 and 41.91 - 59.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EES moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EES stock split?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.27, and 3.87% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
54.14 54.58
Year Range
41.91 59.34
Previous Close
54.27
Open
54.42
Bid
54.46
Ask
54.76
Low
54.14
High
54.58
Volume
8
Daily Change
0.35%
Month Change
-2.12%
6 Months Change
16.64%
Year Change
3.87%
