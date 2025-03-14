- Overview
EEMA: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
EEMA exchange rate has changed by 0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 95.33 and at a high of 95.71.
Follow iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EEMA News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EEMA stock price today?
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock is priced at 95.50 today. It trades within 95.33 - 95.71, yesterday's close was 94.81, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of EEMA shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF is currently valued at 95.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.45% and USD. View the chart live to track EEMA movements.
How to buy EEMA stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF shares at the current price of 95.50. Orders are usually placed near 95.50 or 95.80, while 50 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow EEMA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EEMA stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF involves considering the yearly range 64.10 - 95.71 and current price 95.50. Many compare 3.48% and 29.14% before placing orders at 95.50 or 95.80. Explore the EEMA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the past year was 95.71. Within 64.10 - 95.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 94.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) over the year was 64.10. Comparing it with the current 95.50 and 64.10 - 95.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EEMA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EEMA stock split?
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 94.81, and 24.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 94.81
- Open
- 95.63
- Bid
- 95.50
- Ask
- 95.80
- Low
- 95.33
- High
- 95.71
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- 0.73%
- Month Change
- 3.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.14%
- Year Change
- 24.45%
