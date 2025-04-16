QuotesSections
EDEN
EDEN: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

111.39 USD 0.72 (0.65%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EDEN exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.96 and at a high of 111.39.

EDEN exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.96 and at a high of 111.39.

Daily Range
110.96 111.39
Year Range
91.32 125.04
Previous Close
110.67
Open
111.06
Bid
111.39
Ask
111.69
Low
110.96
High
111.39
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.65%
Month Change
1.72%
6 Months Change
7.61%
Year Change
-10.80%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev