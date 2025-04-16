Currencies / EDEN
EDEN: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF
111.39 USD 0.72 (0.65%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EDEN exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.96 and at a high of 111.39.
Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
110.96 111.39
Year Range
91.32 125.04
- Previous Close
- 110.67
- Open
- 111.06
- Bid
- 111.39
- Ask
- 111.69
- Low
- 110.96
- High
- 111.39
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.65%
- Month Change
- 1.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.61%
- Year Change
- -10.80%
