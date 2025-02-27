Currencies / ECPG
ECPG: Encore Capital Group Inc
44.56 USD 0.18 (0.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ECPG exchange rate has changed by -0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.42 and at a high of 45.16.
Follow Encore Capital Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ECPG News
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/9/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Encore Capital stock
- Encore Capital Q2 2025 presentation: Record collections drive 86% EPS growth
- Encore Capital earnings beat by $1.10, revenue topped estimates
- Encore Capital (ECPG) Q2 EPS Jumps 86%
- Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Encore Capital upsizes credit facility to $1.485 billion
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ECPG)
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
44.42 45.16
Year Range
26.45 51.77
- Previous Close
- 44.74
- Open
- 44.73
- Bid
- 44.56
- Ask
- 44.86
- Low
- 44.42
- High
- 45.16
- Volume
- 754
- Daily Change
- -0.40%
- Month Change
- 7.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.18%
- Year Change
- -4.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%