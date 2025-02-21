QuotesSections
ECF: Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd

12.30 USD 0.10 (0.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ECF exchange rate has changed by -0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.30 and at a high of 12.40.

Follow Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ECF stock price today?

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd stock is priced at 12.30 today. It trades within 12.30 - 12.40, yesterday's close was 12.40, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of ECF shows these updates.

Does Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd stock pay dividends?

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd is currently valued at 12.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.26% and USD. View the chart live to track ECF movements.

How to buy ECF stock?

You can buy Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd shares at the current price of 12.30. Orders are usually placed near 12.30 or 12.60, while 48 and -0.81% show market activity. Follow ECF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ECF stock?

Investing in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd involves considering the yearly range 8.15 - 12.55 and current price 12.30. Many compare 6.22% and 34.72% before placing orders at 12.30 or 12.60. Explore the ECF price chart live with daily changes.

What are ELLSWORTH GROWTH & INCOME FUND LTD stock highest prices?

The highest price of ELLSWORTH GROWTH & INCOME FUND LTD in the past year was 12.55. Within 8.15 - 12.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd performance using the live chart.

What are ELLSWORTH GROWTH & INCOME FUND LTD stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ELLSWORTH GROWTH & INCOME FUND LTD (ECF) over the year was 8.15. Comparing it with the current 12.30 and 8.15 - 12.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ECF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ECF stock split?

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.40, and 33.26% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
12.30 12.40
Year Range
8.15 12.55
Previous Close
12.40
Open
12.40
Bid
12.30
Ask
12.60
Low
12.30
High
12.40
Volume
48
Daily Change
-0.81%
Month Change
6.22%
6 Months Change
34.72%
Year Change
33.26%
31 October, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
Fcst
2.7%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
Fcst
2.7%
Prev
2.7%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Employment Cost Index q/q
Act
Fcst
0.9%
Prev
0.9%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
420
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
550
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev