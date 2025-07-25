Currencies / DXC
DXC: DXC Technology Company
14.05 USD 0.13 (0.93%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DXC exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.88 and at a high of 14.15.
Follow DXC Technology Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DXC News
Daily Range
13.88 14.15
Year Range
12.24 24.84
- Previous Close
- 13.92
- Open
- 13.94
- Bid
- 14.05
- Ask
- 14.35
- Low
- 13.88
- High
- 14.15
- Volume
- 1.799 K
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- -0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.74%
- Year Change
- -32.19%
