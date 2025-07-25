QuotazioniSezioni
DXC: DXC Technology Company

13.78 USD 0.51 (3.57%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DXC ha avuto una variazione del -3.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.77 e ad un massimo di 14.42.

Segui le dinamiche di DXC Technology Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.77 14.42
Intervallo Annuale
12.24 24.84
Chiusura Precedente
14.29
Apertura
14.36
Bid
13.78
Ask
14.08
Minimo
13.77
Massimo
14.42
Volume
3.136 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.57%
Variazione Mensile
-2.89%
Variazione Semestrale
-19.32%
Variazione Annuale
-33.49%
20 settembre, sabato