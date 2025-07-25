Devises / DXC
DXC: DXC Technology Company
13.78 USD 0.51 (3.57%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DXC a changé de -3.57% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 13.77 et à un maximum de 14.42.
Suivez la dynamique DXC Technology Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DXC Nouvelles
Range quotidien
13.77 14.42
Range Annuel
12.24 24.84
- Clôture Précédente
- 14.29
- Ouverture
- 14.36
- Bid
- 13.78
- Ask
- 14.08
- Plus Bas
- 13.77
- Plus Haut
- 14.42
- Volume
- 3.136 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.57%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.89%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -19.32%
- Changement Annuel
- -33.49%
20 septembre, samedi