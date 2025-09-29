- Overview
DX-PC: Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula
DX-PC exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.88 and at a high of 26.08.
Follow Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DX-PC stock price today?
Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula stock is priced at 26.08 today. It trades within 0.81%, yesterday's close was 25.87, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of DX-PC shows these updates.
Does Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula stock pay dividends?
Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula is currently valued at 26.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.52% and USD. View the chart live to track DX-PC movements.
How to buy DX-PC stock?
You can buy Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula shares at the current price of 26.08. Orders are usually placed near 26.08 or 26.38, while 19 and 0.77% show market activity. Follow DX-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DX-PC stock?
Investing in Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula involves considering the yearly range 25.09 - 26.29 and current price 26.08. Many compare 0.89% and 2.52% before placing orders at 26.08 or 26.38. Explore the DX-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are DYNEX CAPITAL INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of DYNEX CAPITAL INC in the past year was 26.29. Within 25.09 - 26.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula performance using the live chart.
What are DYNEX CAPITAL INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DYNEX CAPITAL INC (DX-PC) over the year was 25.09. Comparing it with the current 26.08 and 25.09 - 26.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DX-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DX-PC stock split?
Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.87, and 2.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.87
- Open
- 25.88
- Bid
- 26.08
- Ask
- 26.38
- Low
- 25.88
- High
- 26.08
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 0.81%
- Month Change
- 0.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.52%
- Year Change
- 2.52%
