DX-PC: Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula
DX-PC 환율이 오늘 0.85%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.88이고 고가는 26.09이었습니다.
Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DX-PC stock price today?
Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula stock is priced at 26.09 today. It trades within 0.85%, yesterday's close was 25.87, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of DX-PC shows these updates.
Does Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula stock pay dividends?
Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula is currently valued at 26.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.56% and USD. View the chart live to track DX-PC movements.
How to buy DX-PC stock?
You can buy Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula shares at the current price of 26.09. Orders are usually placed near 26.09 or 26.39, while 20 and 0.81% show market activity. Follow DX-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DX-PC stock?
Investing in Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula involves considering the yearly range 25.09 - 26.29 and current price 26.09. Many compare 0.93% and 2.56% before placing orders at 26.09 or 26.39. Explore the DX-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are DYNEX CAPITAL INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of DYNEX CAPITAL INC in the past year was 26.29. Within 25.09 - 26.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula performance using the live chart.
What are DYNEX CAPITAL INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DYNEX CAPITAL INC (DX-PC) over the year was 25.09. Comparing it with the current 26.09 and 25.09 - 26.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DX-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DX-PC stock split?
Dynex Capital Inc 6.900% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.87, and 2.56% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.87
- 시가
- 25.88
- Bid
- 26.09
- Ask
- 26.39
- 저가
- 25.88
- 고가
- 26.09
- 볼륨
- 20
- 일일 변동
- 0.85%
- 월 변동
- 0.93%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.56%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.56%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4