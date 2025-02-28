QuotesSections
Currencies / DUSA
DUSA: Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

47.31 USD 0.61 (1.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DUSA exchange rate has changed by -1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.13 and at a high of 48.10.

Follow Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
47.13 48.10
Year Range
36.83 48.97
Previous Close
47.92
Open
48.10
Bid
47.31
Ask
47.61
Low
47.13
High
48.10
Volume
64
Daily Change
-1.27%
Month Change
-0.96%
6 Months Change
11.58%
Year Change
12.83%
16 October, Thursday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index
Act
-12.8
Fcst
4.8
Prev
23.2
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Employment
Act
4.6
Fcst
8.3
Prev
5.6
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.0%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
0.3%
14:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
3.524 M
Fcst
-2.689 M
Prev
3.715 M
16:00
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.703 M
Fcst
-0.276 M
Prev
-0.763 M