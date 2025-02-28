- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DUSA: Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF
DUSA exchange rate has changed by -1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.13 and at a high of 48.10.
Follow Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DUSA News
- What's Going On With MGM Resorts On Thursday? - MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- The U.S. Exceptionalism Mall Map: 'You Are Here'
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- Davis New York Venture Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Davis Opportunity Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Tracking Christopher Davis' Davis Selected Advisers 13F Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
- DUSA: A Concentrated Portfolio With Solid Track Record (BATS:DUSA)
- Myth-Busting The S&P 500 Index In 3 Charts
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- CGDV: Forget The Yield, This Active Dividend Value ETF Just Works (NYSEARCA:CGDV)
- Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Davis Global Fund 2025 Annual Review
- Davis Opportunity Fund 2025 Annual Review
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DUSA stock price today?
Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock is priced at 47.31 today. It trades within 47.13 - 48.10, yesterday's close was 47.92, and trading volume reached 64. The live price chart of DUSA shows these updates.
Does Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 47.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.83% and USD. View the chart live to track DUSA movements.
How to buy DUSA stock?
You can buy Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares at the current price of 47.31. Orders are usually placed near 47.31 or 47.61, while 64 and -1.64% show market activity. Follow DUSA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DUSA stock?
Investing in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.83 - 48.97 and current price 47.31. Many compare -0.96% and 11.58% before placing orders at 47.31 or 47.61. Explore the DUSA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the past year was 48.97. Within 36.83 - 48.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) over the year was 36.83. Comparing it with the current 47.31 and 36.83 - 48.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUSA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DUSA stock split?
Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.92, and 12.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.92
- Open
- 48.10
- Bid
- 47.31
- Ask
- 47.61
- Low
- 47.13
- High
- 48.10
- Volume
- 64
- Daily Change
- -1.27%
- Month Change
- -0.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.58%
- Year Change
- 12.83%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- -12.8
- Fcst
- 4.8
- Prev
- 23.2
- Act
- 4.6
- Fcst
- 8.3
- Prev
- 5.6
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.524 M
- Fcst
- -2.689 M
- Prev
- 3.715 M
- Act
- -0.703 M
- Fcst
- -0.276 M
- Prev
- -0.763 M