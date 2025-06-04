Currencies / DUO
DUO: Fangdd Network Group Ltd - American Depositary Shares
3.21 USD 0.14 (4.56%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DUO exchange rate has changed by 4.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.12 and at a high of 3.59.
Follow Fangdd Network Group Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DUO News
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.43%
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Month - Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)
- Fangdd regains Nasdaq compliance as stock price rises above $1
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 9 to June 13) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Fangdd announces upcoming share consolidation to meet Nasdaq requirements
Daily Range
3.12 3.59
Year Range
0.19 5.34
- Previous Close
- 3.07
- Open
- 3.14
- Bid
- 3.21
- Ask
- 3.51
- Low
- 3.12
- High
- 3.59
- Volume
- 1.200 K
- Daily Change
- 4.56%
- Month Change
- 56.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 1006.90%
- Year Change
- -2.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%