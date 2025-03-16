QuotesSections
Currencies / DTW
DTW: DTE Energy Company 2017 Series E 5.25% Junior Subordinated Debe

22.7901 USD 0.0399 (0.17%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DTW exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.7801 and at a high of 22.9500.

Follow DTE Energy Company 2017 Series E 5.25% Junior Subordinated Debe dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
22.7801 22.9500
Year Range
20.5500 25.1100
Previous Close
22.8300
Open
22.8625
Bid
22.7901
Ask
22.7931
Low
22.7801
High
22.9500
Volume
32
Daily Change
-0.17%
Month Change
0.40%
6 Months Change
5.27%
Year Change
-7.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%