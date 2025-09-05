Currencies / DOCU
DOCU: DocuSign Inc
82.75 USD 1.18 (1.45%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DOCU exchange rate has changed by 1.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.03 and at a high of 82.92.
Follow DocuSign Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DOCU News
- Bet On 4 Top-Ranked Stocks With Rising P/E
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- Docusign achieves FedRAMP moderate authorization for IAM platform
- 5 Must-Buy Laggards of 2025 With Double-Digit Short-Term Price Upside
- Zacks.com featured highlights include NIKE, Docusign, AGCO, SoFi Technologies and InterDigital
- 4 Tech Stocks That Look Overpriced — Do You Own One? - Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
- Looking for Computer and Technology Stocks? The Zacks Rank Can Help You Find Winners
- Looking for Earnings Beat? Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Stocks
- Equinix EVP Abdel Raouf sells $311k in stock
- Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for DocuSign (DOCU): Time to Buy?
- DocuSign (DOCU) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- 1 Glorious Growth Stock Down 74% to Buy on the Dip in September
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- BANR, DOCU, M: Three New AI Analyst Ratings - TipRanks.com
- DocuSign Shares Rise 4.7% Post Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat
- Consumer Tech News (September 1 – September 5): Apple AI Push, Palantir Expands Partnerships, Tesla Robotaxi Surge, NVIDIA's $1.5B Chip Deal - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Why Did Docusign Stock Jump Today?
- DocuSign Boasts Strong Quarter, Growth’s Still Inked In Pencil - Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
- DocuSign Shares Are Trading Higher Friday: What's Going On? - Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Docusign Revenue Jumps 9% in Fiscal Q2
- DocuSign stock price target raised to $90 from $85 at Piper Sandler
- Stock Market Today: Indexes See Red After Jobs Report Jolt; Nvidia, Schwab Tumble (Live Coverage)
- Broadcom, Braze shares rise premarket; Lululemon Athletica slumps
Daily Range
81.03 82.92
Year Range
60.60 107.86
- Previous Close
- 81.57
- Open
- 81.28
- Bid
- 82.75
- Ask
- 83.05
- Low
- 81.03
- High
- 82.92
- Volume
- 2.227 K
- Daily Change
- 1.45%
- Month Change
- 10.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.86%
- Year Change
- 33.27%
