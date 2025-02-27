- Overview
DIVZ: Opal Dividend Income ETF
DIVZ exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.20 and at a high of 36.37.
Follow Opal Dividend Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DIVZ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DIVZ stock price today?
Opal Dividend Income ETF stock is priced at 36.35 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 36.30, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of DIVZ shows these updates.
Does Opal Dividend Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Opal Dividend Income ETF is currently valued at 36.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.59% and USD. View the chart live to track DIVZ movements.
How to buy DIVZ stock?
You can buy Opal Dividend Income ETF shares at the current price of 36.35. Orders are usually placed near 36.35 or 36.65, while 46 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow DIVZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DIVZ stock?
Investing in Opal Dividend Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.36 - 36.66 and current price 36.35. Many compare 1.25% and 7.16% before placing orders at 36.35 or 36.65. Explore the DIVZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are The Opal Dividend Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of The Opal Dividend Income ETF in the past year was 36.66. Within 30.36 - 36.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Opal Dividend Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are The Opal Dividend Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of The Opal Dividend Income ETF (DIVZ) over the year was 30.36. Comparing it with the current 36.35 and 30.36 - 36.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIVZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DIVZ stock split?
Opal Dividend Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.30, and 10.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.30
- Open
- 36.37
- Bid
- 36.35
- Ask
- 36.65
- Low
- 36.20
- High
- 36.37
- Volume
- 46
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 1.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.16%
- Year Change
- 10.59%
