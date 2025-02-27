- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DIVZ: Opal Dividend Income ETF
DIVZ 환율이 오늘 -0.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 36.17이고 고가는 36.30이었습니다.
Opal Dividend Income ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DIVZ News
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- DIVZ: Active Dividend ETF With Low-Risk Profile
- TBG: A High-Conviction Dividend ETF Finding Its Footing (NYSEARCA:TBG)
- Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Is Value Investing Making A Comeback?
- Tariffs And Trade Wars: What Do They Mean For Investors?
- Six Impossible Things Before Breakfast?
- Is It More Than Just Trade Tensions Weighing On The Markets?
- Multi-Asset Positioning In A Trump 2.0 Policy Regime
자주 묻는 질문
What is DIVZ stock price today?
Opal Dividend Income ETF stock is priced at 36.30 today. It trades within -0.06%, yesterday's close was 36.32, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of DIVZ shows these updates.
Does Opal Dividend Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Opal Dividend Income ETF is currently valued at 36.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.44% and USD. View the chart live to track DIVZ movements.
How to buy DIVZ stock?
You can buy Opal Dividend Income ETF shares at the current price of 36.30. Orders are usually placed near 36.30 or 36.60, while 27 and 0.36% show market activity. Follow DIVZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DIVZ stock?
Investing in Opal Dividend Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.36 - 36.66 and current price 36.30. Many compare 1.11% and 7.02% before placing orders at 36.30 or 36.60. Explore the DIVZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are The Opal Dividend Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of The Opal Dividend Income ETF in the past year was 36.66. Within 30.36 - 36.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Opal Dividend Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are The Opal Dividend Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of The Opal Dividend Income ETF (DIVZ) over the year was 30.36. Comparing it with the current 36.30 and 30.36 - 36.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIVZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DIVZ stock split?
Opal Dividend Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.32, and 10.44% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 36.32
- 시가
- 36.17
- Bid
- 36.30
- Ask
- 36.60
- 저가
- 36.17
- 고가
- 36.30
- 볼륨
- 27
- 일일 변동
- -0.06%
- 월 변동
- 1.11%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.02%
- 년간 변동율
- 10.44%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8