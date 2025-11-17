- Overview
DFDVW: Defi Development Corp.
DFDVW exchange rate has changed by 4.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.8300 and at a high of 4.2900.
Follow Defi Development Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFDVW stock price today?
Defi Development Corp. stock is priced at 4.2400 today. It trades within 3.8300 - 4.2900, yesterday's close was 4.0500, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of DFDVW shows these updates.
Does Defi Development Corp. stock pay dividends?
Defi Development Corp. is currently valued at 4.2400. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1077.78% and USD. View the chart live to track DFDVW movements.
How to buy DFDVW stock?
You can buy Defi Development Corp. shares at the current price of 4.2400. Orders are usually placed near 4.2400 or 4.2430, while 37 and 8.44% show market activity. Follow DFDVW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFDVW stock?
Investing in Defi Development Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.3600 - 5.0000 and current price 4.2400. Many compare 1077.78% and 1077.78% before placing orders at 4.2400 or 4.2430. Explore the DFDVW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defi Development Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defi Development Corp. in the past year was 5.0000. Within 0.3600 - 5.0000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.0500 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defi Development Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Defi Development Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defi Development Corp. (DFDVW) over the year was 0.3600. Comparing it with the current 4.2400 and 0.3600 - 5.0000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFDVW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFDVW stock split?
Defi Development Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.0500, and 1077.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.0500
- Open
- 3.9100
- Bid
- 4.2400
- Ask
- 4.2430
- Low
- 3.8300
- High
- 4.2900
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- 4.69%
- Month Change
- 1077.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 1077.78%
- Year Change
- 1077.78%
