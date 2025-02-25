- Overview
DFAC: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
DFAC exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.29 and at a high of 38.60.
Follow Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DFAC News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFAC stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock is priced at 38.59 today. It trades within 0.34%, yesterday's close was 38.46, and trading volume reached 2753. The live price chart of DFAC shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF is currently valued at 38.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.74% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAC movements.
How to buy DFAC stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF shares at the current price of 38.59. Orders are usually placed near 38.59 or 38.89, while 2753 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow DFAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFAC stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.39 - 38.82 and current price 38.59. Many compare 3.35% and 17.19% before placing orders at 38.59 or 38.89. Explore the DFAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the past year was 38.82. Within 28.39 - 38.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) over the year was 28.39. Comparing it with the current 38.59 and 28.39 - 38.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFAC stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.46, and 12.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.46
- Open
- 38.42
- Bid
- 38.59
- Ask
- 38.89
- Low
- 38.29
- High
- 38.60
- Volume
- 2.753 K
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 3.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.19%
- Year Change
- 12.74%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8