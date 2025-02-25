시세섹션
통화 / DFAC
주식로 돌아가기

DFAC: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

38.46 USD 0.06 (0.16%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DFAC 환율이 오늘 0.16%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.38이고 고가는 38.57이었습니다.

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DFAC News

자주 묻는 질문

What is DFAC stock price today?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock is priced at 38.46 today. It trades within 0.16%, yesterday's close was 38.40, and trading volume reached 1320. The live price chart of DFAC shows these updates.

Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock pay dividends?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF is currently valued at 38.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.36% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAC movements.

How to buy DFAC stock?

You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF shares at the current price of 38.46. Orders are usually placed near 38.46 or 38.76, while 1320 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow DFAC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFAC stock?

Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.39 - 38.82 and current price 38.46. Many compare 3.00% and 16.79% before placing orders at 38.46 or 38.76. Explore the DFAC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the past year was 38.82. Within 28.39 - 38.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) over the year was 28.39. Comparing it with the current 38.46 and 28.39 - 38.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DFAC stock split?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.40, and 12.36% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
38.38 38.57
년간 변동
28.39 38.82
이전 종가
38.40
시가
38.57
Bid
38.46
Ask
38.76
저가
38.38
고가
38.57
볼륨
1.320 K
일일 변동
0.16%
월 변동
3.00%
6개월 변동
16.79%
년간 변동율
12.36%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8