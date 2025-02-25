- 개요
DFAC: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
DFAC 환율이 오늘 0.16%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.38이고 고가는 38.57이었습니다.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFAC stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock is priced at 38.46 today. It trades within 0.16%, yesterday's close was 38.40, and trading volume reached 1320. The live price chart of DFAC shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF is currently valued at 38.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.36% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAC movements.
How to buy DFAC stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF shares at the current price of 38.46. Orders are usually placed near 38.46 or 38.76, while 1320 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow DFAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFAC stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.39 - 38.82 and current price 38.46. Many compare 3.00% and 16.79% before placing orders at 38.46 or 38.76. Explore the DFAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the past year was 38.82. Within 28.39 - 38.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) over the year was 28.39. Comparing it with the current 38.46 and 28.39 - 38.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFAC stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.40, and 12.36% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 38.40
- 시가
- 38.57
- Bid
- 38.46
- Ask
- 38.76
- 저가
- 38.38
- 고가
- 38.57
- 볼륨
- 1.320 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.16%
- 월 변동
- 3.00%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.79%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.36%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8