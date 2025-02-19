Currencies / DEM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DEM: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund
47.47 USD 0.12 (0.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DEM exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.27 and at a high of 47.49.
Follow WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DEM News
- Is WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- DVYE: High Yield With A Hidden Weakness (NYSEARCA:DVYE)
- Redefining Dividend Dynamics For Equity Income Investors
- Is WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- DEM ETF: High-Dividend Emerging Market Stocks Now Under 8x Earnings (NYSEARCA:DEM)
- Tariffs And Trade Wars: What Do They Mean For Investors?
- Multi-Asset Income In A New Regime
- What’s Hot - And What’s Not - In Emerging Markets So Far In 2025
- Qualified Dividend Income: Edging Out Bond Interest When It Comes To Taxes
- WisdomTree launches CoinDesk 20 crypto ETP in Europe
Daily Range
47.27 47.49
Year Range
37.25 47.49
- Previous Close
- 47.35
- Open
- 47.38
- Bid
- 47.47
- Ask
- 47.77
- Low
- 47.27
- High
- 47.49
- Volume
- 305
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 4.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.84%
- Year Change
- 7.76%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev