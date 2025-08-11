Currencies / DECK
DECK: Deckers Outdoor Corporation
117.34 USD 1.28 (1.08%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DECK exchange rate has changed by -1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 115.50 and at a high of 118.84.
Follow Deckers Outdoor Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DECK News
Daily Range
115.50 118.84
Year Range
93.72 223.98
- Previous Close
- 118.62
- Open
- 118.32
- Bid
- 117.34
- Ask
- 117.64
- Low
- 115.50
- High
- 118.84
- Volume
- 2.355 K
- Daily Change
- -1.08%
- Month Change
- -1.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.47%
- Year Change
- -26.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%