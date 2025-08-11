QuotesSections
DECK
DECK: Deckers Outdoor Corporation

117.34 USD 1.28 (1.08%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DECK exchange rate has changed by -1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 115.50 and at a high of 118.84.

Follow Deckers Outdoor Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
115.50 118.84
Year Range
93.72 223.98
Previous Close
118.62
Open
118.32
Bid
117.34
Ask
117.64
Low
115.50
High
118.84
Volume
2.355 K
Daily Change
-1.08%
Month Change
-1.29%
6 Months Change
5.47%
Year Change
-26.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%