DECK: Deckers Outdoor Corporation

113.84 USD 1.60 (1.39%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DECK ha avuto una variazione del -1.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 113.56 e ad un massimo di 116.04.

Segui le dinamiche di Deckers Outdoor Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
113.56 116.04
Intervallo Annuale
93.72 223.98
Chiusura Precedente
115.44
Apertura
116.04
Bid
113.84
Ask
114.14
Minimo
113.56
Massimo
116.04
Volume
5.290 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.39%
Variazione Mensile
-4.23%
Variazione Semestrale
2.33%
Variazione Annuale
-28.65%
20 settembre, sabato