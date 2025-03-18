- Overview
DBEM: Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF
DBEM exchange rate has changed by 1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.80 and at a high of 30.86.
Follow Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DBEM stock price today?
Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF stock is priced at 30.86 today. It trades within 1.05%, yesterday's close was 30.54, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of DBEM shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF is currently valued at 30.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.28% and USD. View the chart live to track DBEM movements.
How to buy DBEM stock?
You can buy Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF shares at the current price of 30.86. Orders are usually placed near 30.86 or 31.16, while 8 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow DBEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DBEM stock?
Investing in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.45 - 30.86 and current price 30.86. Many compare 7.08% and 19.80% before placing orders at 30.86 or 31.16. Explore the DBEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF in the past year was 30.86. Within 21.45 - 30.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (DBEM) over the year was 21.45. Comparing it with the current 30.86 and 21.45 - 30.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DBEM stock split?
Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.54, and 16.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.54
- Open
- 30.85
- Bid
- 30.86
- Ask
- 31.16
- Low
- 30.80
- High
- 30.86
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 1.05%
- Month Change
- 7.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.80%
- Year Change
- 16.28%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8