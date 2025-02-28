Currencies / DAIO
DAIO: Data I/O Corporation
3.38 USD 0.05 (1.50%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DAIO exchange rate has changed by 1.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.29 and at a high of 3.49.
Follow Data I/O Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DAIO News
- Data I/O unveils unified programming platform with manual programmers
- Data I/O resolves ransomware incident with no revenue impact
- Data I/O appoints Charlie DiBona as new CFO
- Earnings call transcript: Data I/O Q2 2025 sees revenue beat but EPS miss
- Data I/O earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- This Circle Internet Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP), Bluerock Homes Trust (AMEX:BHM)
- Data I/O to Participate in June 2025 Investor Conferences
- Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
3.29 3.49
Year Range
1.90 3.57
- Previous Close
- 3.33
- Open
- 3.40
- Bid
- 3.38
- Ask
- 3.68
- Low
- 3.29
- High
- 3.49
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 1.50%
- Month Change
- 10.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.22%
- Year Change
- 27.07%
