CZAR: Themes Natural Monopoly ETF

32.34 USD 0.26 (0.80%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CZAR exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.34 and at a high of 32.34.

Follow Themes Natural Monopoly ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CZAR stock price today?

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF stock is priced at 32.34 today. It trades within -0.80%, yesterday's close was 32.60, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of CZAR shows these updates.

Does Themes Natural Monopoly ETF stock pay dividends?

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF is currently valued at 32.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.85% and USD. View the chart live to track CZAR movements.

How to buy CZAR stock?

You can buy Themes Natural Monopoly ETF shares at the current price of 32.34. Orders are usually placed near 32.34 or 32.64, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CZAR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CZAR stock?

Investing in Themes Natural Monopoly ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.29 - 32.60 and current price 32.34. Many compare -0.40% and 10.34% before placing orders at 32.34 or 32.64. Explore the CZAR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Themes Natural Monopoly ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Themes Natural Monopoly ETF in the past year was 32.60. Within 26.29 - 32.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes Natural Monopoly ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Themes Natural Monopoly ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (CZAR) over the year was 26.29. Comparing it with the current 32.34 and 26.29 - 32.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CZAR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CZAR stock split?

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.60, and 9.85% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
32.34 32.34
Year Range
26.29 32.60
Previous Close
32.60
Open
32.34
Bid
32.34
Ask
32.64
Low
32.34
High
32.34
Volume
1
Daily Change
-0.80%
Month Change
-0.40%
6 Months Change
10.34%
Year Change
9.85%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8