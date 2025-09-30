What is CZAR stock price today? Themes Natural Monopoly ETF stock is priced at 32.34 today. It trades within -0.80%, yesterday's close was 32.60, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of CZAR shows these updates.

Does Themes Natural Monopoly ETF stock pay dividends? Themes Natural Monopoly ETF is currently valued at 32.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.85% and USD. View the chart live to track CZAR movements.

How to buy CZAR stock? You can buy Themes Natural Monopoly ETF shares at the current price of 32.34. Orders are usually placed near 32.34 or 32.64, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CZAR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CZAR stock? Investing in Themes Natural Monopoly ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.29 - 32.60 and current price 32.34. Many compare -0.40% and 10.34% before placing orders at 32.34 or 32.64. Explore the CZAR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Themes Natural Monopoly ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Themes Natural Monopoly ETF in the past year was 32.60. Within 26.29 - 32.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes Natural Monopoly ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Themes Natural Monopoly ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (CZAR) over the year was 26.29. Comparing it with the current 32.34 and 26.29 - 32.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CZAR moves on the chart live for more details.