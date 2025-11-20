- Overview
CYPH: CYPHERPUNK TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CYPH exchange rate has changed by 10.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.8000 and at a high of 3.5400.
Follow CYPHERPUNK TECHNOLOGIES INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CYPH stock price today?
CYPHERPUNK TECHNOLOGIES INC. stock is priced at 3.2543 today. It trades within 2.8000 - 3.5400, yesterday's close was 2.9400, and trading volume reached 16309. The live price chart of CYPH shows these updates.
Does CYPHERPUNK TECHNOLOGIES INC. stock pay dividends?
CYPHERPUNK TECHNOLOGIES INC. is currently valued at 3.2543. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 127.57% and USD. View the chart live to track CYPH movements.
How to buy CYPH stock?
You can buy CYPHERPUNK TECHNOLOGIES INC. shares at the current price of 3.2543. Orders are usually placed near 3.2543 or 3.2573, while 16309 and 3.64% show market activity. Follow CYPH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CYPH stock?
Investing in CYPHERPUNK TECHNOLOGIES INC. involves considering the yearly range 1.3400 - 3.5500 and current price 3.2543. Many compare 127.57% and 127.57% before placing orders at 3.2543 or 3.2573. Explore the CYPH price chart live with daily changes.
What are CYPHERPUNK TECHNOLOGIES INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of CYPHERPUNK TECHNOLOGIES INC. in the past year was 3.5500. Within 1.3400 - 3.5500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.9400 helps spot resistance levels. Track CYPHERPUNK TECHNOLOGIES INC. performance using the live chart.
What are CYPHERPUNK TECHNOLOGIES INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CYPHERPUNK TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CYPH) over the year was 1.3400. Comparing it with the current 3.2543 and 1.3400 - 3.5500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CYPH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CYPH stock split?
CYPHERPUNK TECHNOLOGIES INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.9400, and 127.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.9400
- Open
- 3.1400
- Bid
- 3.2543
- Ask
- 3.2573
- Low
- 2.8000
- High
- 3.5400
- Volume
- 16.309 K
- Daily Change
- 10.69%
- Month Change
- 127.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 127.57%
- Year Change
- 127.57%
