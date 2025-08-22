QuotesSections
CYBR: CyberArk Software Ltd

474.86 USD 1.09 (0.23%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CYBR exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 470.67 and at a high of 478.15.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
470.67 478.15
Year Range
269.00 480.59
Previous Close
475.95
Open
472.70
Bid
474.86
Ask
475.16
Low
470.67
High
478.15
Volume
443
Daily Change
-0.23%
Month Change
6.55%
6 Months Change
40.49%
Year Change
61.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%