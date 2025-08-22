Currencies / CYBR
CYBR: CyberArk Software Ltd
474.86 USD 1.09 (0.23%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CYBR exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 470.67 and at a high of 478.15.
Follow CyberArk Software Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CYBR News
Daily Range
470.67 478.15
Year Range
269.00 480.59
- Previous Close
- 475.95
- Open
- 472.70
- Bid
- 474.86
- Ask
- 475.16
- Low
- 470.67
- High
- 478.15
- Volume
- 443
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- 6.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.49%
- Year Change
- 61.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%