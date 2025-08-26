QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CYBR
Tornare a Azioni

CYBR: CyberArk Software Ltd

490.64 USD 4.69 (0.97%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CYBR ha avuto una variazione del 0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 485.14 e ad un massimo di 492.81.

Segui le dinamiche di CyberArk Software Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CYBR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
485.14 492.81
Intervallo Annuale
269.00 492.81
Chiusura Precedente
485.95
Apertura
488.51
Bid
490.64
Ask
490.94
Minimo
485.14
Massimo
492.81
Volume
1.756 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.97%
Variazione Mensile
10.09%
Variazione Semestrale
45.16%
Variazione Annuale
66.87%
20 settembre, sabato