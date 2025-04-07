QuotesSections
Currencies / CXT
CXT: Crane NXT Co

59.19 USD 0.29 (0.49%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CXT exchange rate has changed by -0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.98 and at a high of 59.91.

Follow Crane NXT Co dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
58.98 59.91
Year Range
41.54 67.01
Previous Close
59.48
Open
59.33
Bid
59.19
Ask
59.49
Low
58.98
High
59.91
Volume
644
Daily Change
-0.49%
Month Change
0.00%
6 Months Change
15.76%
Year Change
6.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%