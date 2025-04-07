Currencies / CXT
CXT: Crane NXT Co
59.19 USD 0.29 (0.49%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CXT exchange rate has changed by -0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.98 and at a high of 59.91.
Follow Crane NXT Co dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CXT News
Daily Range
58.98 59.91
Year Range
41.54 67.01
- Previous Close
- 59.48
- Open
- 59.33
- Bid
- 59.19
- Ask
- 59.49
- Low
- 58.98
- High
- 59.91
- Volume
- 644
- Daily Change
- -0.49%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.76%
- Year Change
- 6.92%
